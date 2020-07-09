Cricket-Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204

West Indies skipper Jason Holder took six wickets and Shannon Gabriel four as England were dismissed for 204 on day two of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

All rounder Holder ended with his best test bowling figures of six for 42, including the key wickets of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler after lunch, as West Indies dominated.

Gabriel finished with four for 62.

Several England batsmen made starts but Stokes, captaining for the first time, top-scored with 43.

