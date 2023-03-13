Cricket-Head leads Australia's fight as draw looms in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD, India, March 13 (Reuters) - Travis Head made an unbeaten 45 to lead Australia's bid to force a draw in the fourth and final test against India in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Australia lost nightwatchman Matt Kuhnemann en route to 73 for one at lunch, still 18 behind India, who are 2-1 ahead in the series.

Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 22 having raised 59 runs with Head for the second wicket.

Australia had sent out Kuhnemann to open the innings with Head on Sunday after Usman Khawaja hurt his knee while fielding.

Kuhnemann, who faced 35 balls for his six runs, was trapped lbw by Ravichandran Ashwin in the lone wicket to fall in the morning session.

India's hopes of a third victory in the series hinged on a batting collapse but the wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium did not deteriorate as much as their spinners would have liked.

Even Kuhnemann was unlucky to be adjudged lbw to a delivery which, replays confirmed, would have missed the stumps.

Wary of potentially wasting a review on a nightwatchman, Australia opted against challenging the decision.

Head hit five boundaries in his fluent knock in what has been the best batting conditions of the series.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.