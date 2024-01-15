News & Insights

Cricket-Hamstring strain rules Williamson out of Pakistan T20 series

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

January 15, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

Jan 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand test captain Kane Williamson will miss the final three matches in the Twenty20 series against Pakistan after suffering a minor hamstring strain, the team said on Tuesday.

Williamson, who has been hit with injuries in recent years, sustained the strain while batting in the second Twenty20 in Hamilton on Sunday, which the Black Caps won by 21 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

"A timeline for Williamson's rehabilitation and return to cricket is still being established with a goal of being ready for selection in the test series against South Africa," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

New Zealand play an inexperienced South Africa team in two tests at Mount Maunganui and Hamilton in February.

