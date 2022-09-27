Cricket-Green retained in Australia squad for Windies warm-ups

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - All-rounder Cameron Green has been rewarded for his performances in India with a spot in the Australia Twenty20 squad for two World Cup warm-ups against West Indies in Queensland next week.

Opener David Warner, all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis as well as paceman Mitchell Starc all return to the squad after missing the trip to India, where Green was a standout as Australia lost the series 2-1.

Green, who stood in for the rested Warner as skipper Aaron Finch's opening partner in India and scored two half centuries, was not included in the squad for Australia's World Cup title defence.

Marsh, who had an ankle problem, and Stoinis, who had a side issue, are both returning from injury and chief selector George Bailey said Australia were taking a "cautious approach" to any niggles as the tournament approaches.

"To have four key players return gives us the ability to take a conservative path with any minor issues and resolve those well in time for the World Cup," he said in a news release.

World Cup squad members Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar are being rested for the West Indies matches but Bailey expected them to be back for a three-match warm-up series against England the following week.

Australia play West Indies on the Gold Coast next Wednesday and at the Gabba in Brisbane two days later. Their World Cup campaign begins against New Zealand in Sydney on Oct. 22.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403574069;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.