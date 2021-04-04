Cricket-Gardner's six seals world record win for Australia

Adds comment

April 4 (Reuters) - Australia's women cricketers surpassed their male counterparts on Sunday to set a new world record for the most consecutive wins in one day internationals with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The win, Australia's 22nd in a row, means Meg Lanning's team eclipsed the mark set by Ricky Ponting's men's side in 2003, having equalled the long-standing record back in October.

Set a target of 213 to win, the Australians rattled off the required total in just under 39 overs to secure a comfortable victory.

Ashleigh Gardner brought up the winning runs when she smashed a six off Amelia Kerr on her way to a personal tally of 53 not out, as her team set the new global benchmark.

"What a brilliant achievement," Ponting told The Age. "They are setting a whole new standard for women's cricket and I hope their big winning streak continues for a long time to come.

"Congrats to Meg and her team for passing our streak of 21."

Opener Alyssa Healy top scored for Australia with 65 runs from 68 balls before she was caught and bowled by Kerr, while Ellyse Perry also finished unbeaten on 56 runs.

Megan Schutt was the pick of Australia's bowlers as she claimed 4 for 32 in nine overs while Nicola Carey backed her up, taking three wickets for 34 runs.

The New Zealanders opened the batting but made a slow start, with Hayley Jensen falling before the home side managed to score any runs.

With Lauren Down anchoring, they steadied themselves and, after a 90-run partnership for the third wicket with Kerr, the opener eventually fell for 90 with New Zealand on 168 for 5.

New Zealand were all bowled out for 212 when Rosemary Mair was dismissed with seven balls remaining, leaving the Australians with a target they surpassed with relative ease.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, additional reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

