Cricket-Former India captain Ganguly discharged after angioplasty

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from a Kolkata hospital where he underwent angioplasty over the weekend, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

Ganguly, also the BCCI president, was hospitalised on Saturday after he complained of chest discomfort while exercising on a tread mill at his home gym.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment," Ganguly said to his fans waiting outside the hospital.

"I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon."

Ganguly's return to activity may offer clarity following media reports that the Indian cricket team, currently in Australia, might refuse to play their final test in Brisbane if they were to be forced into strict quarantine there.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane sidestepped all questions about a potential Brisbane boycott on Wednesday and said such issues were for the "BCCI and the team management".

