Cricket-Former England Captain Bob Willis dead at 70 - Sky television

Former England cricket captain Bob Willis has died aged 70 after a short illness, Sky Sports television reported on Wednesday.

The fast-bowler played in 90 tests and 64 one-day internationals for England over more than a decade after his debut in 1971, retiring in 1984.

