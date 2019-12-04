Cricket-Former England Captain Bob Willis dead at 70 - Sky television

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Former England cricket captain Bob Willis has died aged 70 after a short illness, Sky Sports television reported on Wednesday.

The fast-bowler played in 90 tests and 64 one-day internationals for England over more than a decade after his debut in 1971, retiring in 1984.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jon Boyle)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.