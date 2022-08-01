Cricket-Former Black Cap quick Davis comes out as gay

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

Former test pace bowler Heath Davis has become the first male New Zealand international cricketer to come out as gay, still a rarity in the professional game.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Former test pace bowler Heath Davis has become the first male New Zealand international cricketer to come out as gay, still a rarity in the professional game.

Davis, now 50 and living in Australia, played five tests and 11 one-day internationals from 1994 to 1997 as well as enjoying a lengthy domestic career as a quick but erratic fast bowler.

"I felt there was this part of my life that I was hiding," he said in an interview with online magazine The Spinoff.

"There was a lot of that, just keeping your personal life separate. It was lonely ... I was repressing it, I wasn't living a gay life."

Davis said life improved after a move from his native Wellington to play domestic cricket in the more cosmopolitan city of Auckland in 1997.

"I felt there was this part of my life I needed to express, I was sick of hiding it," he added.

"Everyone in Auckland knew I was gay, in the team, but it didn't seem to be that big an issue ... I just felt free."

Former England wicketkeeper Steven Davies became the first male international cricketer to publicly come out as gay in early 2011.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403574069;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More