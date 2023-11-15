News & Insights

Cricket-Flintoff to coach in The Hundred in first role since 'Top Gear' accident

November 15, 2023 — 06:32 am EST

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff has been named head coach of The Hundred franchise Northern Superchargers men's team on Wednesday, his first official role since a major accident on the set of "Top Gear" last December.

Flintoff, 45, was seriously injured in the crash while filming for the BBC show, and recuperated in private until he joined the England team in an unofficial coaching role in September.

"My time with the England men's team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me," Flintoff said in a statement.

"I'm relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it."

Flintoff replaced James Foster as the Superchargers seek to make the playoffs for the first time in the 100-ball format competition.

Filming for "Top Gear" has remained suspended since Flintoff's accident, with the BBC yet to make a decision on its future.

