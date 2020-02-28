Cricket-England's Wood to miss Sri Lanka tour with injury

Contributor
Hardik Vyas Reuters
Published

Fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of England's test tour of Sri Lanka next month with a side strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of England's test tour of Sri Lanka next month with a side strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Wood picked up the injury at the end of the South Africa tour earlier this month and underwent scans in London, which confirmed a small tear to his left side.

Injuries have restricted Wood to 15 test appearances since his international debut in 2015, but he impressed in South Africa, claiming 12 wickets in two tests as England secured a 3-1 series win.

Wood also featured in all three games of England's 2-1 T20I series win.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood will replace Wood in the squad for the two-test series, which begins in Galle on March 19.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toyb Davis)

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters