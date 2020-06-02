Cricket-England's Plunkett open to idea of playing for US

US Markets

Fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who has been left out of England's summer training squad, has said he is open to the idea of playing for the United States one day.

The 35-year-old, whose wife is American, has not played for England since claiming three wickets in last year's World Cup final.

He would need to serve a three-year residency period to be eligible to play for the United States, who gained one-day international status last year.

"It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there," Plunkett told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the U.S."

England have asked a group of 55 players to return to training to prepare for the start of the English summer season, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right-arm quick Plunkett, who did not make the cut, said he could see himself mentoring young American cricketers.

"I'm English and I'll always be an Englishman, but if I'm still fit and there's an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?"

"If I go over there and end up being a U.S. citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England."

