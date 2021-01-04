Cricket-England's Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sri Lanka tests

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will self-isolate for 10 days, as will fast bowler Chris Woakes who was deemed a possible close contact, England's cricket board said on Monday.

England are in Sri Lanka for a two-match test series that begins on Jan. 14.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

