Cricket-England's Malan pleased with performance under pressure

Sept 7 (Reuters) - England batsman Dawid Malan hopes he can continue to make the most of his limited opportunities to cement his place in their Twenty20 side, the 33-year-old said on Monday.

Malan has hit seven half-centuries and a ton in 15 innings since making his T20 debut in 2017. He averages 50.84 in the shortest format, more than top-ranked Babar Azam of Pakistan (49.93) and India's Virat Kohli (50.80).

The left-hander hit a fluent 66 from 43 balls in the first T20I against Australia to help England to a two-run victory and followed it up with a 32-ball 42 in the second game on Sunday, which the hosts won by six wickets to clinch the series.

Despite his exemplary form, Malan is aware that he needs to continue delivering on a consistent basis.

"When you get limited opportunities, you have to make full use of them and to do that under pressure is very satisfying," Malan told reporters.

"I'm aware guys like Jason (Roy) and Stokesy (Ben Stokes) will come back into the squad at some point... it's my job to score as many runs as I can in the opportunities I have to put pressure on them, Morgs (Eoin Morgan) and the selectors."

England can replace Australia atop the T20 rankings if they win the final match on Tuesday and sweep the series 3-0.

An England victory will also heap pressure on the visitors ahead of the three-match one-day international series which begins on Friday.

"Our aim is to win every series and every game we play," Malan added.

"Eoin always speaks about the way he wants us to play and as long as we play the way he wants us to we're happy with that. If we manage to win and put the Aussies under more pressure, it'll be fantastic to finish number one."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Christian Radnedge)

