Cricket-England's injured Morgan to miss last two matches of Windies T20 series

Aadi Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the last two games in the five-match Twenty20 International series in West Indies with a thigh injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Morgan felt pain in his right thigh during the warm-up and sat out the third T20 in Bridgetown on Wednesday, which West Indies won by 20 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

"Follow-up testing revealed he (Morgan) sustained a right thigh-muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," the ECB said in a statement.

The fourth match of the series is scheduled for the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Jan. 29.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

