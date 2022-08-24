Cricket-England's Buttler hoping to return to full fitness in time for T20 World Cup

Contributor
Aadi Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler said he is hopeful he can fully recover from a calf injury and hit top gear in time for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler said he is hopeful he can fully recover from a calf injury and hit top gear in time for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The 31-year-old picked up the injury last week while playing for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Buttler, who missed a portion of the previous season due to an injury to his other calf, said he was aiming to return to action in England's seven-match T20 tour of Pakistan beginning on Sept. 20.

"It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing," Buttler told Sky Sports in an interview published on Tuesday. "I actually did the same thing last year in my other calf so I had an idea what was coming...

"I am going to be unavailable for the remainder of The Hundred unfortunately. Obviously we have got a big winter coming up with the World Cup on the horizon, we go to Pakistan before that as well.

"I think I have to take it as it comes a little bit in the first few weeks and just manage that and hopefully maybe the back end of Pakistan and especially get fully fit for the World Cup."

The T20 World Cup will take place in Australia from Oct. 16-Nov. 13.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters