Cricket-England's Archer to miss second test after protocol breach

MANCHESTER, England, July 16 (Reuters) - England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday, just hours before the start of the match.

"Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted," the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB did not specify the nature of the breach but said the West Indies team were satisfied with the measures taken.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," said Archer, who was part of the team that lost the series opener.

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry."

