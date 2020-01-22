Cricket-England's Archer closer to recall after impressing in nets

England paceman Jofra Archer will get one more day to prove his fitness for a place in the team for the final test against South Africa but he is staking a strong claim for a recall, assistant coach Graham Thorpe said on Wednesday.
