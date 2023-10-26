News & Insights

Cricket-England win toss and choose to bat against Sri Lanka

October 26, 2023 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Shrivathsa Sridhar for Reuters ->

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, as the defending champions made three changes in a bid to arrest a worrying slide.

England are looking to breathe life into their campaign after losing three of their first four matches, including a 229-run thrashing by South Africa in the previous game.

They brought in all-rounders Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes, as Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson and the injured Reece Topley made way.

Buttler said the team was looking to put up a good score on a good wicket that looked a bit drier than usual, while Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said he too would have opted to bat first at a traditionally high-scoring venue.

Sri Lanka, also in search of a win to boost their hopes of reaching the semi-finals, head into the game having opened their account against the Netherlands last week.

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews was one of two changes in their side.

TEAMS

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Chandradasa Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

