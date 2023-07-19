News & Insights

Cricket-England win toss and bowl first in must-win fourth Ashes test

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

July 19, 2023 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by Peter Hall for Reuters ->

By Peter Hall

MANCHESTER, England, July 19 (Reuters) - For the fourth successive test in this Ashes series, England won toss and have elected to bowl first as the must-win clash with Australia gets up and running under grey skies in Manchester on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, if Australia win or draw in Manchester they will retain the Ashes, but a win for England takes this exhilarating series to a final test at the Oval in London next week.

The odds are stacked against England, who have not beaten Australia in a Manchester Ashes test since an Ian Botham-inspired victory in 1981, while no team has come from 2-0 to win the series since 1936-37.

The hosts have brought back veteran Lancashire favourite Jimmy Anderson, who has a stand named after him at Old Trafford, into the bowling attack, while Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green replace Scott Boland and Todd Murphy for the tourists.

Much has been made of a challenging weather forecast in Manchester, with rain expected at various points over the next five days, but after the national anthems, the match got under way on time.

(Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((p.hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.