Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs

England won the third test on Monday, but made heavy weather of wrapping up South Africa's tail on the last day at St George’s Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant innings and 53-run victory.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.