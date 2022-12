Dec 20 (Reuters) - England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final test in Karachi on Tuesday, becoming the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan.

Ben Duckett (82 not out) top-scored for England in their chase of 167.

