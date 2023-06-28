News & Insights

Cricket-England win the toss, Australia to bat first at Lord's

June 28, 2023 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by Ed Osmond for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and put Australia into bat in the second Ashes test under grey skies at Lord's on Wednesday.

England brought in fast bowler Josh Tongue for off-spinner Moeen Ali and Australia recalled pace bowler Mitchell Starc in place of Scott Boland.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 following their two-wicket victory in the first test at Edgbaston.

England - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Josh Tongue, James Anderson.

Australia - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

