News & Insights

Cricket-England win fifth Ashes test v Australia to secure 2-2 series draw

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

July 31, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by Hugh Lawson for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - England beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Monday, securing a 2-2 series draw with an afternoon of brilliant bowling including taking wickets in four consecutive overs.

Australia had already retained the coveted urn but narrowly missed out on claiming their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

They won the first two tests but lost the third and had looked set to lose the fourth until two days of almost uninterrupted rain led to a draw.

The fifth test was finely poised going into the final afternoon, with Australia batting their way steadily past 250 as they chased a huge target of 384.

But after a lengthy rain delay England's bowlers came out and took the remaining seven wickets to claim the win.

(Reporting by Hugh Lawson; Editing by Ken Ferris and John Mehaffey)

((hugh.lawson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 8384;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.