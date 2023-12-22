News & Insights

US Markets

Cricket-England will learn from West Indies defeats: coach Mott

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

December 22, 2023 — 01:25 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - England suffered a second successive white-ball series defeat to West Indies on Thursday after losing the fifth Twenty20 by four wickets but coach Matthew Mott said they will take valuable lessons from the tour into next year's World Cup.

England will play just one four-match series against Pakistan in May before defending their T20 World Cup title in the United States and West Indies in June.

"We really could not have got many more lessons from this tour," Mott said.

"West Indies thoroughly deserved their win but we've had some really good performances here. There's some exciting things in the pipeline."

Despite the Pakistan series being the only T20 International action England's players will have before the World Cup, Mott said they would have plenty of opportunities in the format at franchise level.

"It's not as big an issue as people think," he told TNT Sports. "Our players are getting opportunities in white-ball leagues all around the world.

"They're playing a high level of cricket. That's the modern game. We will get out here to the West Indies a little bit early if we can and make sure we are prepared and ready for an amazing World Cup."

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.