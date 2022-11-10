Cricket-England to bowl first against India in semi-final, Wood, Malan miss out

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

November 10, 2022 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - England have selected batsman Phil Salt and fast bowler Chris Jordan to replace the injured duo of Dawid Malan and paceman Mark Wood for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against India at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

England will bowl first after winning the toss.

India are unchanged from their last Super 12 win over Zimbabwe.

Teams:

India - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

England - Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.