Cricket-England six wickets from winning fourth test and series

Rassie van der Dussen led a South Africa fightback but perished two runs short of a maiden test century as England moved closer to victory on the fourth day of the final test on Monday, needing six more wickets at The Wanderers to clinch the series.
