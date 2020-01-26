Cricket-England set South Africa improbable target of 466 to win

Captain Joe Root top scored as England took a huge 465-run lead over South Africa on the third day of the fourth test and were bowled out for 248 just before stumps in their second innings at The Wanderers on Sunday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.