Cricket-England reel at 81-4 despite Crawley fifty in day-night test

England's spin frailties were laid bare in the opening session of the third test against India as they slumped to 81-4 despite Zak Crawley's fluent 53 in the day-night contest in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - England were bowled out for 112 before tea on the opening day of the day-night third test against India in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

After England elected to bat, Zak Crawley top-scored for the tourists with a fluent 53. But only four English batsmen managed double digits on a track where the ball turned from the first session.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 6-38, while Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-26.

The four-test series is level at 1-1.

