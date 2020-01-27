Cricket-England eight wickets from winning fourth test and series

England need eight more wickets to claim an emphatic series victory as South Africa lost both openers in the morning session on Monday at the start of their bid for a two-day vigil at the crease to save the fourth test at The Wanderers.
