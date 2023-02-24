Cricket-England declare first innings closed at 435-8 in second test v New Zealand

Feb 25 (Reuters) - England declared their first innings closed at 435-8 in the second test against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

Joe Root was unbeaten on 153 at the Basin Reserve when captain Ben Stokes called his batters in.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field.

England won the first test in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs.

