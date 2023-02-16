Cricket-England declare at 325-9 in first test v New Zealand

February 16, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - England declared their first innings closed at 325 for nine after the dinner break of the first test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and elected to field in the day-night test.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
