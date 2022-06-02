Cricket-England bundle out New Zealand for 132 in first innings

Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published
New Zealand were all out for 132 in their first innings on the opening day of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme top-scored for New Zealand with 42 not out, while bowler Tim Southee made 26 as the visitors' batting order suffered an early collapse.

England's veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson (4-66) and debutant Matthew Potts (4-13) were impressive for the hosts, while Stuart Broad and new captain Ben Stokes also picked up a wicket each.

