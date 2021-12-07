Cricket-England bowled out for 147 on day one of Ashes opener

Contributor
Ian Ransom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

England were dismissed for 147 in their first innings before tea on the opening day of the first Ashes test at the Gabba on Wednesday after captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat.

MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - England were dismissed for 147 in their first innings before tea on the opening day of the first Ashes test at the Gabba on Wednesday after captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia's fast bowling captain Pat Cummins finished with 5-38, the pick of the home bowlers.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters