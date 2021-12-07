Cricket-England bowled out for 147 on day one of Ashes opener

MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - England were dismissed for 147 in their first innings before tea on the opening day of the first Ashes test at the Gabba on Wednesday after captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia's fast bowling captain Pat Cummins finished with 5-38, the pick of the home bowlers.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.