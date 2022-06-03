Cricket-England bowled out for 141 by New Zealand in their first innings

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

England were all out for 141 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 132, with the hosts leading by nine runs on the second day of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - England were all out for 141 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 132, with the hosts leading by nine runs on the second day of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee picked up 4-55, while Trent Boult took 3-21.

Zak Crawley was the top-scorer for England with 43 runs, while Alex Lees made 25 as the rest of their batting order suffered a collapse.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters