Cricket-England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in Multan to clinch series

Adds details

MULTAN, Pakistan, Dec 12 (Reuters) - England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in the second test in Multan on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 355 for victory, Pakistan were all out for 328 in the second session on day four of the contest.

Saud Shakeel topscored for Pakistan with a valiant 94, while Imam-ul-Haq made 60.

Mark Wood was pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-65 as England registered their first series win in Pakistan since since 2000-01.

England will conclude their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005 with the third and final match beginning in Karachi on Saturday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by William Maclean)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.