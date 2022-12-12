Cricket-England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in Multan to clinch series

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

December 12, 2022 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

Adds details

MULTAN, Pakistan, Dec 12 (Reuters) - England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in the second test in Multan on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 355 for victory, Pakistan were all out for 328 in the second session on day four of the contest.

Saud Shakeel topscored for Pakistan with a valiant 94, while Imam-ul-Haq made 60.

Mark Wood was pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-65 as England registered their first series win in Pakistan since since 2000-01.

England will conclude their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005 with the third and final match beginning in Karachi on Saturday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by William Maclean)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.