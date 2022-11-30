Cricket-England bat first in Rawalpindi test v Pakistan after virus scare

November 30, 2022 — 11:59 pm EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat in the opening test against Pakistan on Thursday, the match going ahead as scheduled despite a virus having swept through the visitors' camp in Rawalpindi during the week.

The touring side made one change to their original playing 11, replacing Ben Foakes with Will Jacks, who makes his test debut along with all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

"We've had some illness going round but we were really excited to get started," Stokes said after winning the toss.

"It's not been ideal obviously, to start our tour like this, but hopefully we'll be fine."

Pakistan named four debutants - Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mehmood - in their playing 11.

England will also play in Multan and Karachi in what is their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

Teams:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood

