Cricket-England and Australia cleared to play after negative tests

MELBOURNE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - England and Australia’s cricketers have been cleared to play day three of the third Ashes test in Melbourne after all testing negative for COVID-19, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

The players undertook PCR tests after two England support staff and two of their family members tested positive on Sunday. Play starts at 10:30 am local time (2330 GMT).

(Reporting by Ian Ransom Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Christian.Radnedge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.