Cricket-England and Australia cleared to play after negative tests

England and Australia’s cricketers have been cleared to play day three of the third Ashes test in Melbourne after all testing negative for COVID-19, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

The players undertook PCR tests after two England support staff and two of their family members tested positive on Sunday. Play starts at 10:30 am local time (2330 GMT).

