Cricket-Dhoni hampered by knee injury, says Fleming

April 13 (Reuters) - Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been hampered by a knee injury during the Indian Premier League campaign but the Chennai Super Kings captain is still delivering vital runs for his team, coach Stephen Fleming said.

Former India captain Dhoni, who has led Chennai to four IPL titles, has scored 58 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 215, the sixth-highest among batters this season.

The 41-year-old, who quit international cricket in 2020, appeared to struggle while running between the wickets in Wednesday's match against Rajasthan Royals, which Chennai lost by three runs.

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat but still what you saw today is a great player for us," Fleming told reporters.

"His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts, so he doesn't get the opportunity to do a lot."

Fleming said that Dhoni did nets practice in his hometown in Ranchi before joining the team in Chennai this season. He was seen wearing support for his knee during pre-season.

"I think you can still see he is playing pretty well," he added. "We never have a doubt about the way he manages himself and how well he gets himself up to speed."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

