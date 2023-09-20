News & Insights

Cricket-Dallas, Florida and New York to host T20 World Cup matches next year

September 20, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Dallas, Florida and New York will host matches of next year's T20 World Cup, which the United States will co-host with West Indies, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

West Indies and the US were unveiled in late 2021 as the joint hosts of the biggest edition of the World Cup featuring 20 teams.

Accordingly, a 34,000-seat modular stadium would be built in Eisenhower Park in New York, the ICC said in a statement.

The existing venues in Grand Prairie in Dallas and Broward County in Florida would be expanded to tap into a potentially key market for the game.

"The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

"We explored a number of potential venue options in the country, and we were hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm the event generated among prospective hosts..."

The launch of the Major League Cricket (MLC) earlier this year fuelled hopes that the game would break new ground in the US.

Cricket is also in the reckoning to return to Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

