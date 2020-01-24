Cricket-Crawley leads the way as England make positive start

Zak Crawley scored a maiden test 50 as England made a confident start to the fourth and final test against South Africa and were 100 runs without loss at tea on the opening day after winning the toss and electing to bat.
