Cricket-COVID-19 scare in India camp ahead of Windies series

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Four India players and three members of their support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their limited-overs home series against West Indies, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on Sunday with the first of the three one-dayers in Ahmedabad which will be followed by an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals in Kolkata.

"The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases and they will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and fellow batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer have tested positive for COVID-19, along with standby bowler Navdeep Saini and three members of the support staff.

Opener Mayank Agarwal has been added to the squad.

The matches in Ahmedabad will be played behind closed doors, while the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata will operate with 75% capacity because of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

