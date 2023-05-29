News & Insights

Cricket-Chennai pip Gujarat in rain-marred final to win fifth IPL title

May 29, 2023 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - Chennai Super Kings equalled Mumbai Indians' record of five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles after Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his men trumped defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets in Monday's rain-marred final in Ahmedabad.

Put into bat, Gujarat racked up 214-4 after their number three batter Sai Sudharsan capitalised on a strong start and smashed an incendiary 96 off 47 balls that included six sixes.

Chasing a revised target of 171 from 15 overs after a lengthy rain interruption, Chennai survived intense drama before Ravindra Jadeja sealed victory under the Duckworth-Lewis method hitting the last ball for a four.

The final was originally scheduled on Sunday but incessant rain forced the organisers to move the game to its reserve day.

