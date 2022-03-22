Cricket-Carey, Green fifties lift Australia to 391

By Sudipto Ganguly

March 22 (Reuters) - Cameron Green and Alex Carey struck resolute half-centuries to help Australia post a healthy first-innings total against Pakistan on Tuesday in the deciding third and final test in Lahore.

All-rounder Green scored 79 and wicketkeeper Carey made 67 before the touring side were all out for 391at tea on the second day after winning the toss at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with four wickets apiece for the hosts with a brilliant display of reverse-swing bowling on a pitch offering variable bounce.

The first two tests of the series -- the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 -- were drawn.

Resuming on 232-5 against the second new ball which was taken overnight, Carey and Green batted through to lunch.

It was the second session in the match that Pakistan went wicketless after the hosts failed to claim one between lunch and tea on the opening day.

A few balls continued to stay low while the Pakistan fast bowlers extracted plenty of reverse swing but were unable to find a way through the dogged resistance of the Australian pair.

Pakistan came closest to picking up a wicket when Carey, on 27, survived despite a delivery from seamer Hasan Ali clipping his off-stump but failing to dislodge the bails.

Carey was given out caught behind by the umpire on that occasion but the left-hander overturned the decision, with replays confirming the ball had flicked the wicket on the way to the keeper.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali broke the stand when he dismissed Carey lbw with an arm-ball before teenager Naseem cleaned up Green with a fast, reverse-swinging delivery for his third scalp of the innings.

After the 135-run stand between Green and Carey, Australia lost their last five wickets for 50 runs with the lower-middle order unable to stand up to the fiery fast bowling from Naseem and Afridi.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford and Ed Osmond)

