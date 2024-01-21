News & Insights

Cricket-Brook withdraws from England squad for tour of India

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

January 21, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Reuters

Jan 21 (Reuters) - England batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from the squad for their tour of India due to personal reasons, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

England have called up Dan Lawrence, who last played a test match in March 2022, to replace 24-year-old Brook in the squad.

"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time," the ECB said in a statement.

"In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space."

The five-test series against India begins in Hyderabad on Thursday.

