Cricket-Brilliant Root ton puts England in command in Ashes opener, but early declaration backfires

By Peter Hall

BIRMINGHAM, England, June 16 (Reuters) - A superb century from Joe Root, his first against Australia since 2015, helped England race to 393-8 before declaring on the opening day of the first Ashes test, a move that did not bear fruit as the tourists held firm to finish on 14-0 at stumps.

In a move typical of the unconventional, attacking approach adopted by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England gave themselves four overs to bowl at Australia on Friday, without any success.

After an aggressive England enjoyed a positive start with the bat in Birmingham, the key wickets of Stokes and firebrand Harry Brook left the home side on 176-5 and staring at the possibility of being skittled out quickly.

However, as has been the case for many years, Root steadied the ship, putting together a partnership of 121 with fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow, who eventually fell for 78, to save his country in the hour of need again.

Root pulled out some outrageous shots in an incredible innings, with his century greeted with raucous applause by an Edgbaston crowd, with their former skipper raising home hopes of a first Ashes series win in eight years, finishing unbeaten on 118.

England did all they could to take a wicket before close of play, with Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson steaming in from either end, but David Warner and Usman Khawaja stood firm.

(Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((p.hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.