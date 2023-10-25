Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell blasts World Cup light show

NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - After smashing the Netherlands bowlers into submission with a record-breaking century, Glenn Maxwell unleashed against World Cup organisers for putting on a "horrible" mid-match light show during Australia's massive 309-run win.

The all-rounder, nicknamed 'The Big Show' for his batting fireworks, was no fan of the two-minute spectacle at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium during the Netherlands' fruitless chase of a mammoth total of 399-8.

He covered his eyes in the field as the stadium morphed into a virtual nightclub with flashing lights and thumping beats.

"I had something like that light show happen at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game," Maxwell said after recording the fastest century in 50-over World Cup history.

"I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to re-adjust and I just think it's the dumbest idea for cricketers.

"So I just try and cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it's a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players."

His team mate David Warner, who also scored a century in the Dutch demolition, had a different view.

"I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It's all about the fans," the lefthander wrote on Twitter.

"Without you all we won't be able to do what we love."

Maxwell might be forgiven for being cranky, revealing that he felt "cooked" due to a sleepless night on the eve of the match after being joined by his family in the Indian capital.

"Yeah, not great. I was sitting in the changing room and I didn't really want to bat, which is a bit different than the last game where I was way too eager to get out there," said Maxwell, who reached his ton in 40 balls and finished with 106 runs.

"I was a little bit more chilled when I got out there. Didn't have many high hopes, I think."

Australia's third successive win at the tournament put them fourth in the standings ahead of a crunch match against third-placed New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The top four at the end of the round robin phase reach the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

