Cricket-Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka called off over quarantine rules

Contributors
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Ruma Paul Reuters
Published

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match test series has been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Monday.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match test series has been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Monday.

The series, originally planned for July-August, was rescheduled for October-November due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The series will now be pushed further back because of Sri Lanka's mandatory 14-day quarantine period which would have affected Bangladesh's preparations.

"We're not touring Sri Lanka now," BCB president Nazmul Hassan told reporters in Dhaka. "They have agreed to all our conditions except for one but that is the main one to us which is the 14-day quarantine, which actually is isolation."

Sri Lanka Cricket said the series, which is part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, would be rescheduled.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai and Ruma Paul in Dhaka, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More