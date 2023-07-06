News & Insights

World Markets

Cricket-Bangladesh captain Tamim announces shock retirement before World Cup

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

July 06, 2023 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

DHAKA, July 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal announced his shock retirement from international cricket on Thursday, three months before the team begins its 50-overs World Cup campaign in India.

The 34-year-old was in tears as he announced his decision to end his 16-year international career in a news conference.

"This is the end for me," Tamim, who made his international debut in a 2007 ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, told reporters.

"I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment."

The Bangladeshi team, whose World Cup campaign begins on Oct. 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, is yet to reveal who will lead the side after Tamim's exit.

A leading contender is Shakib Al Hasan, who captains the T20 side.

Left-handed opener Tamim has scored 15,000-plus runs in international cricket, including 25 centuries.

His ODI tally of 8,313 runs is the highest by a Bangladesh batsman and his 14 centuries in this format is also higher than any of his compatriots.

Tamim skipped the one-off test against Afghanistan last month with a stiff back and scored 13 in Wednesday's one-day international against Afghanistan in Chattogram, in what turned out his last international outing.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ros Russell)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.