Cricket-Australia's Zampa misses Sri Lanka match with COVID-19

PERTH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been left out of Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Perth after contracting COVID-19.
Cricket Australia confirmed that Zampa has been experiencing mild symptoms.
He has been replaced in the starting XI by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.
