Cricket - Australia's Warner and Labuschagne dominate Pakistan

Updates at close of play

MELBOURNE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne shone in the Adelaide Oval floodlights with back-to-back centuries and an unbroken 294-run stand as Australia completely dominated Pakistan on day one of their second test on Friday.

Opening batsman Warner was 166 not out and number three Labuschagne on 126, the duo having pushed Australia to a commanding 302 for one at stumps, only days after blasting big hundreds in the first test in Brisbane.

Pakistan lost the toss but had started brightly in the teams' first day-night match at the venue, removing opener Joe Burns cheaply in the first half-hour.

But their bowlers were powerless thereafter and their fielding often abysmal.

Already down 1-0 after being thrashed by an innings and five runs in the Brisbane opener, it will take something extraordinary for the tourists to turn the match around.

"It's a bit surreal at the moment, it's just amazing to be out here with Davey and put on a really big partnership," said Labuschagne, who scored 185 in the win at the Gabba.

He and Warner had shown superb control to guide Australia to 139 for one at the dinner break on a rain-hit afternoon, but they were ballistic in the final session, piling on 163 runs.

Warner led the way with 19 boundaries in his 228-ball knock but Labuschagne was scarcely less aggressive, hammering 17 of his own.

Pakistan's re-jigged pace attack rarely threatened the batsmen's defences while the largely meek field placements set were picked off seemingly at will.

Warner brought up his half-century with a touch of farce, earning six runs when a wild throw at the stumps split the covering fielders and raced to the boundary.

Paceman Shaheen Afridi also gave up four runs just after the dinner break when he bizarrely ran the wrong way at deep cover to give Warner a free boundary from a cut shot.

The seamer had Burns caught behind for four but it was an abject day for the bowlers, with debutant Muhammad Musa conceding more than five runs an over.

Legspinner Yasir Shah also had a torrid evening, leaking 87 runs from his 14 overs.

Captain Azhar Ali even sent down one over of part-time spin and was duly hit for nine runs.

